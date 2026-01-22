Dollar ends week mixed in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News– Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Thursday’s trading mixed in Iraq, trading around 148,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 147,950 dinars per 100 dollars, unchanged from the previous session.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 148,500 dinars and bought it at 147,500 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 147,950 dinars and buying prices at 147,850 dinars.