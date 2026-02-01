Dollar drops in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News– Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Sunday’s trading lower in Iraq, hovering around 148,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 148,350 dinars per 100 dollars, down from the opening session’s 149,400 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 148,750 dinars and bought it at 147,750 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 148,050 dinars and buying prices at 147,850 dinars.