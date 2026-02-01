Dollar slips in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News– Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Sunday’s trading lower in Iraq, hovering around 149,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 149,400 dinars per 100 dollars, down from the previous session’s 150,400 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 150,000 dinars and bought it at 149,000 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 149,500 dinars and buying prices at 149,350 dinars.