USD/IQD rate climbs in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the US dollar (USD) edged higher against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the USD recorded an opening rate of 149,400 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 100 IQD above Wednesday's rate.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 150,500 and 148,500 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan region, USD selling and buying rates stood at 149,400 and 149,300 IQD to 100, respectively.