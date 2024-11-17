Dollar edges higher against dinar in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the exchange rates оf the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar dropped in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates, with the opening оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, set at 150,350 dinars for every 100 dollars, down from 150,650 dinars in today’s morning.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad reached 151,250 IQD and 149,250 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price recorded a price of 150,500 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 150,400.