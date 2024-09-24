Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the exchange rates оf the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged higher in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to Shafaq News Agency's survey, the dollar's rates climbed with the closure оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 150,400 dinars for every 100 dollars, down from 150,000 in the morning.

The selling rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad recorded 151,500 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the buying rate was 149,500 dinars.

Erbil's selling price reached 150,450 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 150,300.