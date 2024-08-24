USD/IQD rate stabilizes in Baghdad, opens lower in Erbil

Shafaq News/ The US dollar exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar remained stable in the markets of Baghdad and declined in Erbil, on Saturday.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the USD recorded an opening rate of 149,400 IQD to 100 dollars in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, unchanged from Friday’s rate.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 150,500 and 148,500 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, USD selling and buying rates were 149,450 and 149,250 IQD to 100, respectively.