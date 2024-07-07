USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar remained stable on Sunday morning in both Baghdad and Erbil.

Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent reported that Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges recorded an opening exchange rate of 148,850 IQD per $100.

Local currency exchange shops and markets in the capital recorded a selling price of 149,750 IQD and a buying price of 147,750 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the selling prices reached 148,900 IQD, and the buying price was 148,800 IQD per $100.