The dollar exchange rate surges in Baghdad and Kurdistan following the Budget's approval

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-04-01T07:13:39+0000

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rate in Baghdad and Kurdistan Region rose today, Thursday, following the 2021 Federal Budget law's approval. Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that both Al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Stock Exchange in Baghdad registered 146400 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars earlier today. Our correspondent indicated that the buying and selling prices in Baghdad's local markets rose to 146750 and 145750 dinars per 100 US dollars, respectively. As for Erbil, the Kurdistan Region's capital, the selling and buying prices reached 146500 and 146000 dinars per 100 US dollars.

