Dollar closes strong in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News– Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Tuesday’s trading higher in Iraq, trading around 148,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 148,500 dinars per 100 dollars, up from the morning session’s 147,650 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 149,000 dinars and bought it at 148,000 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 148,450 dinars and buying prices at 148,350 dinars.