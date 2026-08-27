Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s total bank deposits fell by 6.19 trillion Iraqi dinars ($4.03B) in the first half of 2026, extending a decline that has taken deposits to their lowest level in recent years, Central Bank (CBI) data showed on Thursday.

Total deposits stood at 104.875 trillion Iraqi dinars ($68.30B) at the end of June, down 5.6% from 111.065 trillion dinars ($72.33B) at the end of 2025.

The decline followed a broader downward trend. Total deposits stood at 123.327 trillion dinars ($80.32B) at the end of 2024 and 133.499 trillion dinars ($86.94B) at the end of 2023.

Private-sector deposits made up the largest share at 49.964 trillion dinars ($32.54B) at the end of June 2026. Central government deposits reached 31.426 trillion dinars ($20.47B), while public institutions held 23.485 trillion dinars ($15.29B).

Cash credit contracted by 4.073 trillion dinars ($2.65B), falling 5.4% to 71.511 trillion dinars ($46.57B) at the end of June from 75.584 trillion dinars ($49.22B) at the end of 2025.

Credit extended to the private sector totaled 46.687 trillion dinars ($30.41B), while lending to the central government reached 22.419 trillion dinars ($14.60B). Public institutions received 2.405 trillion dinars ($1.57B) in credit.

Read more: Iraq’s private banks: Capital Growth and the structural credit gap