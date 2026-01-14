CBI foreign currency reserves decline

Shafaq News– Baghdad

Iraq’s foreign currency reserves declined by the end of October 2025, according to figures released by the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) on Wednesday.

Official data showed the reserves stood at 126.857 trillion Iraqi dinars ($97.582B) as of October 31, easing from 127.601 trillion dinars ($98.155B) at the end of September.

Despite the monthly decline, the data showed an increase compared with August, when reserves totaled 123.033 trillion dinars ($94.641B).

The figures also pointed to a broader downward trajectory from the same period in 2024, when reserves stood at 130.347 trillion dinars ($100.267B), as well as from 2023, when they reached 145.257 trillion dinars ($111.736B).