CBI: Foreign currency sales exceed $35B in five months

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Foreign currency sales in Iraq exceeded $35 billion during the first five months of 2025, the Central Bank of Iraq said on Monday.

According to official data, the bank’s total sales reached $35.201 billion, compared with $30.435 billion in the same period last year — an increase of 15.66 percent.

The breakdown shows $30.264 billion allocated to external transfers, $3.649 billion for international settlements, and $1.288 billion in cash sales.