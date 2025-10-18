Iraq forex reserves fall below $95B

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s central bank (CBI) reported on Saturday that its foreign currency reserves fell to just under $95 billion by the end of July.

Official data indicated that the central bank’s reserves reached $94.714 billion, equivalent to 123.128 trillion Iraqi dinars, by July 31. This represents a decline of $2.305 billion from June, when reserves stood at $97.019 billion, or 126.125 trillion dinars.

The reserves also decreased compared with May, which recorded $96.799 billion, equivalent to 125.839 trillion dinars.

On an annual basis, the reserves have dropped from $100.276 billion at the end of 2024 (130.347 trillion dinars) and $111.736 billion in 2023 (145.257 trillion dinars).