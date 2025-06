Shafaq News/ Iraq’s foreign currency reserves rose slightly to $98.089B by the end of March 2025, according to official data released by the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI).

The increase marks a modest gain from February’s total of $97.845B.

However, the reserves recorded a year-on-year decline. At the end of 2024, reserves stood at $100.276B, while in 2023 they had peaked at $111.736B.