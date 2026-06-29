Iraq bank deposits slip to $66.8B in early 2026

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Bank deposits in Iraq fell to 104.727 trillion Iraqi dinars ($66.8B) at the end of April 2026 from 111.065 trillion dinars ($70.9B) at the end of 2025, according to data released by the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI).

The data showed central government deposits declined to 31.517 trillion dinars ($20.1B) from 36.497 trillion dinars ($23.3B), while private-sector deposits fell to 48.924 trillion dinars ($31.2B) from 50.644 trillion dinars ($32.3B). Deposits held by public institutions, however, rose to 24.286 trillion dinars ($15.5B) from 23.924 trillion dinars ($15.3B).

Total credit also declined to 73.637 trillion dinars ($47.0B) at the end of April from 75.584 trillion dinars ($48.2B) at the end of 2025.

The private sector accounted for the largest share of total credit at 47.236 trillion dinars ($30.1B), followed by the central government with 23.915 trillion dinars ($15.3B) and public institutions with 2.486 trillion dinars ($1.6B).