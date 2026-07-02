Basra secures salary funding for 13K contract workers

Shafaq News- Basra

Iraq's Ministry of Finance has approved funding for the salaries of 13,000 contract employees in the southern Iraqi province of Basra, Deputy Governor for Administrative Affairs Maher Ibrahim Al-Ameri said on Thursday.

He attributed the approval to coordination between the Basra local government and the Ministry of Finance under the direction of Governor Asaad Abdul Amir Al-Eidani.

The positions, allocated to Basra under Iraq's three-year federal budget law, have been assigned to more than 89 government and oil-sector institutions. Al-Eidani recently approved the final employment lists and forwarded them to the Finance Ministry to secure salary payments through the end of 2026.

Graduates have previously staged protests and sit-ins outside the Basra Province headquarters and Provincial Council, pressing authorities to sign employment contracts and pay overdue salaries.

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