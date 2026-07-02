Iraq's money supply tops $86B

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The volume of currency issued in Iraq rose to 112.896 trillion Iraqi dinars* by the end of April 2026, up from 99.799 trillion dinars at the end of 2025, Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) data revealed on Thursday.

Figures showed that currency circulating outside the banking sector increased to 104.542 trillion dinars from 92.560 trillion dinars at the end of 2025. Currency held by banks also rose to 8.354 trillion dinars from 7.239 trillion dinars over the same period, an increase of 1.115 trillion dinars.

*$1= 1310 IDQ