Basrah crudes jump over 3% amid global oil gains

Shafaq News- Basrah

Iraq’s Basrah crude climbed on Tuesday, hovering near $120 a barrel, amid rising global oil prices following the US–Israeli war with Iran.

Basrah Heavy crude rose $4.7 to $117.29 per barrel, while Basrah Medium crude gained $4.7, reaching $119.24 per barrel.

Brent crude futures rose $2.74, or 2.7%, to $102.95 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures increased $2.45, or 2.6%, to $95.95 a barrel.