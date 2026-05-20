Basrah crudes outpace regional benchmarks despite decline

Shafaq News- Basrah

Iraq’s Basrah crude prices edged lower by around 1.2% on Wednesday, while continuing to outperform several regional benchmarks.

Basrah Heavy crude fell by $1.39 to $107.61 per barrel, while Basrah Medium crude slipped by the same margin to $109.71.

Among other Arab benchmarks, Dubai crude stood at $104.40 per barrel, Emirati Das crude at $105.63, and Qatar Land crude at $105.38 per barrel.

Globally, Brent crude oil dropped 88 cents, or 0.8%, to $110.40 per barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) retreated 67 cents, or 0.6%, to $103.48.