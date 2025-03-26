Basrah crudes inched higher amid global oil surge

Shafaq News/ Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the prices of Basrah Heavy and Basrah Medium crude oil increased as global oil prices closed higher.

Basrah Heavy crude rose by 47 cents (0.67%) to $70.34, while Basrah Medium crude also climbed by 47 cents (0.64%), reaching $73.39.

Brent crude recorded a 19-cent increase to $73.21 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) posted gains of approximately 20 cents to $69.20 a barrel.