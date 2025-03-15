Basrah crudes post weekly gain

Shafaq News/ Basra crude oil recorded gains over the past week despite declining prices during the last trading session on Friday.

On Friday, Basrah Heavy Crude closed its last session with a 36 cents loss, reaching $68.22. It recorded a weekly gain of $0.44, equivalent to 0.65%.

Basrah Medium Crude closed its last session with a 36 cents decrease, settling at $70.83. It saw a weekly rise of $0.44 or 0.62%.

Brent crude futures settled up 70 cents, or 1%, to $70.58 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) settled up 63 cents, or 1%, to $67.18.