Basrah crudes post weekly gains

Shafaq News – Basrah

Basra’s crude benchmarks closed higher this week, with both Heavy and Medium grades posting gains of nearly 3% in Friday’s trading session.

Basra Heavy rose 15 cents to settle at $68.24 a barrel, up 2.88% for the week. Basra Medium recorded the same increase, finishing at $69.78 a barrel for a 2.8% weekly rise.

Globally, Brent crude settled at $70.13 a barrel, up 71 cents, or 1.02%. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude finished at $65.72 a barrel, gaining 74 cents, or 1.14%.