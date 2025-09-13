Basrah crude slips for second week as global oil prices decline

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Basrah crude grades closed lower for a second consecutive week, reflecting the broader downturn in global oil markets.

Basrah Heavy fell by $1.76 on Friday to close at $63.74 per barrel, posting a weekly decline of $1.07, or 1.65%. Basrah Medium closed at $66.84 per barrel, marking a sharper weekly decline of $3.27, or 2.01%.

International benchmarks posted gains. Brent crude added $1.32, or 2.01%, over the week, while US crude rose 71 cents, or 1.15%.