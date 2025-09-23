Basrah crude prices drop as Iraq, Kurdistan move to restart pipeline

Shafaq News – Basrah

Basrah crude prices fell on Tuesday in line with a global oil market downturn, following news of a preliminary agreement between Iraq’s federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government to restart crude exports through Turkiye.

Basrah Heavy dropped by 39 cents, or 0.59%, to $65.49 a barrel, while Basrah Medium declined by the same margin, down 0.57%, to $67.94.

International benchmark Brent crude traded at $66.15 a barrel, and US West Texas Intermediate stood at $61.92.