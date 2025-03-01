Basrah crude posts weekly losses

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Basrah crude recorded notable losses over the past week, despite a rebound in the final trading session on Friday.

Basrah Heavy closed Friday’s trading session up $0.88 at $72.45 per barrel, registering a weekly loss of $4.60 or 5.33%.

Similarly, Basrah Medium rose by $0.88 in its last session to settle at $75.20 per barrel, marking a weekly decline of $4.60, or 5.12%.

Meanwhile, Brent crude posted a weekly loss of 83 cents, or 1.12%, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell by 95 cents, or 0.84%.