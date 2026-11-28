Shafaq News- Basrah

Iraq’s Basrah Heavy and Basrah Medium crude grades both gained $7.50 a barrel this week, with Heavy up 14.9% and Medium up 13.3%.

Basrah Heavy was quoted at $57.83 a barrel on Friday, up from $50.33 a week earlier. Basrah Medium reached $63.83, up from $56.33.

Brent crude futures fell 1.2% on Friday to settle at $95.44 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate futures settled at $83.08, down 0.7% from Wednesday’s close. Brent gained about 3% over the week, while WTI fell 0.9%.