Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq brought former ports chief Farhan Al-Fartousi back from Egypt in custody to face an illicit enrichment charge and other cases, the Federal Commission of Integrity (CoI) said on Saturday.

Al-Fartousi was brought through Baghdad International Airport ahead of a court appearance, the commission said in a statement. Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi directly followed up on the case and the commission coordinated the transfer with prosecutors, intelligence and police authorities, and Iraq’s embassy in Cairo.

The commission, Iraq’s anti-corruption watchdog, said the charge stems from allegations that Al-Fartousi abused his position as director general of the General Company for Ports of Iraq, which is part of the Transport Ministry.