Basrah crude fell over 4% in weekly losses

Shafaq News – Basra

Basrah crude grades closed the week with losses exceeding 4%, despite slight gains in their final trading session on Friday.

Basrah Heavy rose by 9 cents to settle at $61.73 per barrel, but recorded a weekly loss of $2.95, or 4.56%.

Basrah Medium also gained 9 cents in its last session, reaching $63.58 per barrel, yet ended the week down by about $3, or 4.43%.

Both Brent and US crude benchmarks were heading for their second consecutive weekly decline, slipping around 2%, as major global producers increased output.