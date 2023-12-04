Basra oil prices rise on geopolitical tensions
2023-12-04T08:21:11+00:00
Shafaq News/ Oil prices in Iraq rose on Monday, following an increase in global oil prices.
The price of Basra Light crude oil rose by 0.24 dollars to reach 77.76 dollars per barrel, while the price of Basra Intermediate crude oil rose by 0.24 dollars to reach 80.81 dollars per barrel.
Global oil prices rose slightly at the start of trading on Monday, as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East resurfaced, raising concerns about supply from the region.