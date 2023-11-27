Basra crude oil prices dip amid global decline
Shafaq News/ On Monday, Basra crude oil prices declined with the global decrease in oil prices.
Basra Heavy crude prices dropped by $0.12, settling at $79.59, while Basra Intermediate crude prices also decreased by $0.12, reaching $82.64.
The overall downturn in global oil prices contributed to this trend, with prices edging towards $80 per barrel.
Investors are keenly awaiting the upcoming OPEC+ group meeting scheduled for this week, where discussions will focus on determining the scale of production cuts for the year 2024.