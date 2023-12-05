Decline in Basra Heavy and Intermediate crudes amid stable oil prices

Shafaq News / The prices of Basra Heavy and Intermediate crude oil decreased on Tuesday despite global oil stability.

Basra Heavy crude oil prices dropped by $2.17 to reach $75.35, while Basra Intermediate crude oil prices also declined by $2.17 to $78.40.

Global oil prices remained stable following a three-day decline. Saudi Arabia announced that the recent cuts by "OPEC+" would be fully adhered to and potentially extended, aiming to counter ongoing doubts regarding the effectiveness of the restrictions.