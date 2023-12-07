Basra crude prices decline despite global oil price rebound
Shafaq News/ Basra’s crude oil prices fell on Thursday as global oil prices increased.
Basra Heavy declined by 58 cents and sold at $74.08 per barrel, while Basra Intermediate fell by 88 cents and traded at $7683 per barrel.
Oil prices bounced on the back foot globally after falling to the lowest level in the last six months yesterday.
By 0409 GMT, Brent crude futures increased by 38 cents per barrel or 0.5%. In contrast, U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 42 cents to $69.80 per barrel.