Air defenses intercept drone near US Consulate in Erbil

Shafaq News- Erbil

Air defenses intercepted a drone flying over the outskirts of Erbil late Tuesday as it was heading toward the US Consulate.

A source told Shafaq News that the drone was brought down in the Bistura area within Erbil province while en route to the consulate.

Shortly before the interception, residents reported hearing two large explosions at the Harir military base, also in Erbil province. A local source said the base had come under attack, though no further details were immediately available regarding the nature of the explosions or possible casualties.