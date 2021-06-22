Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Basra crudes gain amid rising International crude prices

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-06-22T08:00:57+0000
Basra crudes gain amid rising International crude prices
Shafaq News/ The price of the Basra light and heavy crudes inched up today, Tuesday, driven by the rise of other crudes' prices. 

Basra light oil exports to Asia climbed to 74.66$ a barrel. Similarly, Basra heavy crude recorded a 1.33% leap, registering $69.37 a barrel. 

Basra light Oil recorded the highest prices compared to other OPEC oils.

The Saudi Arabian Light scored $72.93 a barrel, while the Emirati Murban scored $72.60 a barrel, followed by the Algerian Saharan blend at $73.48 a barrel, Nigerian Bonny Light at $73.72, and Angola's Girassol at $73.67.

International crude prices closed higher, with Brent crude settling at $75.15 and US West Texas crude (WTI) at $73.23.

related

Basra Light Crude prices drop to 68.09 dollars

Date: 2021-05-15 06:08:08
Basra Light Crude prices drop to 68.09 dollars

Basra crude: the light drops, and the heavy inches up 

Date: 2021-05-27 09:12:25
Basra crude: the light drops, and the heavy inches up 

Basra crude: the light closes higher, and the heavy drops

Date: 2021-03-27 07:30:13
Basra crude: the light closes higher, and the heavy drops

Basra Light Crude drops to 63.11 US dollars  

Date: 2021-04-01 06:42:59
Basra Light Crude drops to 63.11 US dollars  

Basra crude: the heavy closes higher, and the light drops

Date: 2021-04-10 08:16:04
Basra crude: the heavy closes higher, and the light drops

Basra crudes slip amid an international surge

Date: 2021-04-20 10:58:50
Basra crudes slip amid an international surge

Basra crude: the light closes higher, and the heavy drops

Date: 2021-05-12 07:22:34
Basra crude: the light closes higher, and the heavy drops