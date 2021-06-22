Basra crudes gain amid rising International crude prices

Shafaq News/ The price of the Basra light and heavy crudes inched up today, Tuesday, driven by the rise of other crudes' prices.

Basra light oil exports to Asia climbed to 74.66$ a barrel. Similarly, Basra heavy crude recorded a 1.33% leap, registering $69.37 a barrel.

Basra light Oil recorded the highest prices compared to other OPEC oils.

The Saudi Arabian Light scored $72.93 a barrel, while the Emirati Murban scored $72.60 a barrel, followed by the Algerian Saharan blend at $73.48 a barrel, Nigerian Bonny Light at $73.72, and Angola's Girassol at $73.67.

International crude prices closed higher, with Brent crude settling at $75.15 and US West Texas crude (WTI) at $73.23.