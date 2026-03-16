Drone downed near US Embassy in Baghdad

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s air defenses intercepted a drone near the US Embassy in Baghdad, a security source told Shafaq News on Monday.

Alarms were triggered inside the compound, located within the heavily fortified Green Zone. The facility has faced repeated attacks and remains largely closed. Last week, an assault damaged a satellite communications system. No casualties have been reported.

US previously reiterated that Iraq remains under a Level 4 “Do Not Travel” advisory, citing serious risks including terrorism, kidnapping, armed conflict, and civil unrest, as well as the limited ability of the government to provide emergency services.