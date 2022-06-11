Report

Basra crude closes on large weekly gains

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-06-11T07:14:42+0000
Basra crude closes on large weekly gains

Shafaq News/ Oil futures ended lower this week, slashing early gains as inflation in the US and lockdowns in China pressured the market, though benchmarks logged a seventh straight weekly gain.

West Texas Intermediate crude for July delivery fell 84 cents, or 0.7%, to close at $120.67 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, leaving it with a weekly gain of 1.5%.

August Brent crude, the global benchmark, fell $1.06, or 0.9%, to settle at $122.01 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe, leaving it with a 1.9% weekly gain and its fourth straight winning week. 

Both WTI and Brent ended at three-month highs earlier this week.

At $122.1, Basra's heavy crude closed on a $6.53, equivalent to 4.82%, weekly gain despite a last-day $1.06 loss.

