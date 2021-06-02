Basra Light Crude price reaches 70.18 dollars

Shafaq News/ Basra light and heavy crude prices increased today, Wednesday.

Basra light crude exports to Asia reached 70.18 dollars, in time the heavy crude witnessed an increase to 66.71 dollars.

The Saudi light crude reached 69.54 dollars per barrel, while the Emirati Merban amounted to 69.67 dollars, and the Algerian Saharan for 68.81 dollars, and the Nigerian Bonny light oil amounted to 69.37 dollars.

Global oil prices increased today, as Brent crude oil amounted to 70.50 dollars and West Texas Brent crude reached 67.92 dollars.