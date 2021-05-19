Basra Light Crude price reaches 68.44 dollars

Shafaq News/ Basra light crude prices dropped today, Wednesday.

Basra light crude exports to Asia reached 68.44 dollars, in time the heavy crude witnessed an increase to 65.25 dollars.

The Saudi light crude reached 69.13 dollars per barrel, while the Emirati Merban amounted to 68.71 dollars, and the Algerian Saharan for 67.85 dollars, and the Nigerian Bonny light oil amounted to 68.22 dollars.

Global oil prices dropped today, as Brent crude oil amounted to 67.94 dollars and West Texas Brent crude reached 64.71 dollars.