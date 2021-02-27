Al Basra Light Crude drops to 64 dollars

Shafaq News/ Al Basra light crude witnessed a drop on Saturday to 64 dollars per barrel, and the heavy crude dropped after lockdown on Friday.

Al Basra light crude exports to Asia fell to 64.69 dollars per barrel, equal to 0.89% decrease compared to last Thursday, in time the heavy crude witnessed a decrease of 1.27% (63.65 dollars per barrel).

Saudi light crude reached 65.14 dollars per barrel, while the Emirati Merban amounted to 64.67 dollars, and the Algerian Saharan for 64.91 dollars, and the Nigerian Bonny light oil amounted to 64.33 dollars.

Global oil prices have dropped yesterday, Friday, where April Brent amounted to 66.13 dollars and West Texas Brent crude reached 61.50 dollars.