Basra Light Crude price reaches 65.43 dollars

Shafaq News/ Basra light and heavy crude prices increased today, Wednesday.

Basra light crude exports to Asia reached 65.43 dollars, in time the heavy crude witnessed an increase to 61.49 dollars.

Basra Light crude recorded the highest price compared to other OPEC oils, as Saudi light crude reached 64.99 dollars per barrel, while the Emirati Merban amounted to 63.90 dollars, and the Algerian Saharan for 64.28 dollars, and the Nigerian Bonny light oil amounted to 64.20 dollars.

Global oil prices rose today, as Brent crude oil amounted to 66.11 dollars and West Texas Brent crude reached 63.19 dollars.