Basra Light Crude prices fall to 68.82 US dollars

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-03-16T06:55:41+0000
Shafaq News/ Basra light crude dropped today, while heavy crude prices witnessed an increase. 

Basra light crude exports to Asia fell to 68.82 dollars, in time the heavy crude witnessed a decrease to 66.40 dollars.

Saudi light crude reached 68.90 dollars per barrel, while the Emirati Merban amounted to 68.86 dollars, and the Algerian Saharan for 67.24 dollars, and the Nigerian Bonny light oil amounted to 67.51 dollars. 

Global oil prices dropped today, as Brent crude oil amounted to 68.31 dollars and West Texas Brent crude reached 64.81 dollars.

