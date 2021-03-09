Basra Light Crude drops to 68 US dollars

Shafaq News/ Al Basra light crude witnessed a drop on Saturday to 68 dollars per barrel, while heavy crude prices rose on Tuesday.

Al Basra light crude exports to Asia fell to 68.14 dollars per barrel, equal to 2.31% decrease compared to last Saturday (70 dollars), in time the heavy crude witnessed a decrease of 4.34% (67.57dollars per barrel).

Saudi light crude reached 69.97 dollars per barrel, while the Emirati Merban amounted to 68.87 dollars, and the Algerian Saharan for 68.46 dollars, and the Nigerian Bonny light oil amounted to 67.92 dollars.

Global oil prices rose yesterday, Monday, Brent crude oil amounted to 67.91 dollars and West Texas Brent crude reached 64.61 dollars.