World Cup overnight: Germany advance, Japan thrash Tunisia

Shafaq News

Overnight World Cup matches produced a knockout-stage qualifier, a historic result, and a one-sided rout.

Germany vs Ivory Coast

Germany came from behind to beat Ivory Coast 2-1 in Group E, with substitute Deniz Undav scoring twice to send Julian Nagelsmann's side into the knockout stage.

Ivory Coast led through Franck Kessie and reached halftime ahead, while Germany had two goals ruled out before the break. Undav changed the match after coming on, equalizing in the 68th minute before scoring again in stoppage time to complete the comeback and move Germany to six points from two matches ahead of their final group game against Ecuador.

Ivory Coast remain on three points after opening the tournament with a win over Ecuador, leaving their final match against Curacao crucial to their qualification hopes.

Tunisia vs Japan

Japan beat Tunisia 4-0 in Group F, moving into a strong position ahead of their final group match against Sweden.

Daichi Kamada opened the scoring in the fourth minute to give Japan early control at Estadio Monterrey. Ayase Ueda doubled the lead in the 31st minute before Junya Ito made it 3-0 in the second half.

Ueda added his second goal late on to complete the rout and hand Tunisia a second heavy defeat after their 5-1 loss to Sweden in the opening round.

Japan now have four points after opening with a 2-2 draw against the Netherlands, while Tunisia remain without a point and face the Dutch in their final group match.

Ecuador vs Curacao

Curacao earned the first World Cup point in their history by holding Ecuador to a 0-0 draw in Group E. Although Ecuador dominated possession and created repeated chances, goalkeeper Eloy Room kept them out with 15 saves, a World Cup record for a 90-minute match.

Curacao, the smallest nation ever to qualify for the World Cup, now enter their final group match against Ivory Coast with a historic first win still possible, while Ecuador have one point from two matches and face Germany next with little margin for error.