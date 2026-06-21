Major security shakeup hits Kurdistan’s Garmian

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Security and service authorities in Garmian, an independent administration within Iraqi Kurdistan, have carried out a broad reshuffle affecting four senior positions, Shafaq News learned on Sunday.

Lt. Col. Shorsh Ali Rashid was appointed head of the Traffic Police Directorate, replacing Brig. Gen. Mohsen Mansour, who was reassigned to lead the Civil Defense Directorate, taking over from Brig. Gen. Mufid Mohammed.

Brig. Gen. Faiq Bawa Nuri was named head of the Forest and Environment Police, replacing Brig. Gen. Shwan Mohammed. The reshuffle also included the appointment of Lt. Col. Heman Mahmoud Saman as head of the National Card Directorate, succeeding Brig. Gen. Mohammed Abdullah.

Located south of Al-Sulaymaniyah, Garmian links the Kurdistan Region of Iraq with Diyala Province and Saladin Province. It is home to about 350,000 people, according to the Kurdish Ministry of Interior, and holds strategic and commercial importance due to its proximity to the Iranian border via the Parwez Khan border crossing.