Kirkuk airport launches direct flights to Dubai

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Kirkuk International Airport launched its first direct flight to Dubai on Sunday, with three weekly services scheduled going forward, according to Hardi al-Salihi, media officer at the airport.

The three weekly flights will serve travelers from Kirkuk and neighboring provinces and are expected, al-Salihi said, to support economic, commercial, and tourism movement between Kirkuk and the United Arab Emirates.

Read more: Kirkuk, a city of oil, culture, and conflict

In May, Kirkuk Airport restarted international flights after a suspension lasting more than two months due to aviation risks linked to the US-Israeli war on Iran. The facility also launched first-of-kind nighttime flight operations.

Read more: Iraq airspace closure costs $43 million during US-Israel war on Iran