Eight people injured in Israeli strikes on South Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli airstrikes on the southern Lebanese town of Burj Al-Shamali overnight wounded at least eight people, Lebanon’s Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Local media reported that drones carried out three strikes on the town’s Al-Malaab neighborhood before fighter jets bombed the same location, prompting residents to flee toward Tyre. The bombardment later spread to Al-Mansouri, Majdal Zoun, nearby valleys, the outskirts of Hadatha, and the coastal Al-Hamra area near Bayt Al-Sayyad, accompanied by artillery fire, tank shelling, and intensive drone flights over Tyre district and Beirut’s southern suburbs.

The Israeli military launched the assault after an explosion in Majdal Zoun killed two Israeli soldiers and wounded four others on Wednesday, accusing Hezbollah of a “blatant violation” of the ceasefire. Israeli media said that investigators were examining how the explosive device had been planted and detonated.

Before the attacks, Israeli forces issued their first evacuation order since the ceasefire, instructing residents of Al-Mansouri to move at least one kilometer north and avoid areas linked to Hezbollah.

An Israeli airstrike also killed one person and wounded 12 others in Tebnine a day earlier, while shelling ignited fires around Kfar Shouba and Houla.

The Health Ministry places the cumulative toll from Israeli attacks at 4,333 dead and 12,250 injured as of August 2, including women and children.

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