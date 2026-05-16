Iraq’s Kirkuk airport opens door to first-of-its-kind night flights

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Kirkuk International Airport will launch nighttime flight operations starting May 23, 2026, weeks after international flights resumed at the facility following a prolonged suspension.

Airport spokesperson Hardi al-Salhi told Shafaq News on Saturday that the move represents “a qualitative shift” in the facility’s operational capacity.

On May 1, Kirkuk International Airport restarted international flights after a suspension lasting more than two months due to aviation risks linked to the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Read more: Iraq airspace closure costs $43 million during US-Israel war on Iran