Iraq’s Kirkuk Airport nears international status

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Kirkuk International Airport is preparing to receive international flights and facilitate nighttime landings, airport official announced on Saturday.

Airport Spokesperson, Hardi Al-Salihi, told Shafaq News that technical teams from Radiola company have begun annual inspections of air navigation and instrument landing systems in preparation for the launch of nighttime flight operations.

“The introduction of nighttime flights is part of a strategic plan to ensure the efficiency and readiness of air navigation and communication systems, in line with international aviation standards,” Al-Salihi said.

Earlier, he noted that International Civil Aviation Organization ICAO inspectors, along with a team from Iraq’s Civil Aviation Authority, reviewed the airport's progress and praised the implementation of international safety protocols, adding that “Kirkuk Airport already operates daily flights to regional destinations, and once officially designated an international airport, it will be able to expand its global flight network.”

The airport has also introduced a currency exchange service to provide travelers with US dollars at the official rate, responding to increasing demand from passengers from neighboring provinces.

Established in 1947, ICAO is a United Nations agency headquartered in Montreal, Canada, responsible for aviation safety, air navigation standards, and accident investigations worldwide.