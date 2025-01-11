Kirkuk International Airport poised for ICAO accreditation

Shafaq News/ The management of Kirkuk International Airport announced, on Saturday, that a delegation from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) visited the airport to inspect it and potentially include it in the list of international airports within the next two months.

Airport spokesperson Herdi al-Salhi told Shafaq News, "The night runway is now fully equipped with lighting and night observers, along with other completed installations that the committee reviewed and documented," noting that "the committee praised the international standards applied at the airport."

"The airport currently operates daily flights to several international airports in neighboring countries, and with its inclusion in the international list, it will be able to increase the number of flights to other airports worldwide after completing the necessary administrative procedures over the next two months."

Al-Salhi also mentioned that "the airport features a currency exchange service for travelers, provided by a contracted company to supply dollars at the official rate," highlighting that "the airport is witnessing significant traffic from passengers coming from neighboring provinces."

ICAO, established on April 4, 1947, is a United Nations agency headquartered in Montreal, Canada. The organization is dedicated to developing the principles and techniques of international air navigation, ensuring aviation safety and security, regulating cross-border air travel, and establishing standards for investigating aviation incidents.